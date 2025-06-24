Woodlawn Lake Park to host Independence Day Celebration

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Parks Foundation will be hosting a free celebration for Independence Day.

According to a press release, the H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Woodlawn Lake Park from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The family-friendly celebration will feature a day full of activities for all ages.

Here is some of what you can find, according to the press release:

Fitness sessions from 8-11 a.m., thanks to the San Antonio Parks and Rec. No registration is needed. Any children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Vendor booths, which open at 11 a.m. Some featured booths include Ready to Work San Antonio, voter registration booths by Radical Registrars and the Spurs merch truck.

Carnival rides and games from AC Amusement, with tickets and wristbands available for purchase on-site.

Children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the San Antonio Public Library. You can find them near the playground pavilion.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase all day, including turkey legs, BBQ tacos, aguas frescas, chicken on a stick, mangonadas and more.

Live music with DJ Celebr8.

Wrestling demonstrations with Texas Wrestling and Entertainment. This event will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TX015 Sweet Onion Eating Contest. The contest is free to enter, and you can sign up on-site. There will be photo ops, swag and education about Texas’s official state vegetable. The winner will get a prize package and giveaways.

The Welcome Salute, presented by Bexar County Commissioners and City Council members, starts at 7 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m., including a drone show.

“For generations, families have gathered at Woodlawn Lake to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Mary Jane Verette. “It’s more than an event—it’s a tradition that reflects the heart of San Antonio, and we’re proud to continue it with exciting new additions this year.”

According to the release, you need to follow these ground rules in order to celebrate:

No overnight camping before, during or after July 4

No alcohol allowed

Keep the neighborhood clean — don’t leave your trash lying around.

Don’t ignore signs or block driveways, as towing and tickets will be enforced as usual.

For comfort, be sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets, water, sunscreen, umbrellas and hats.

You can learn more on the San Antonio Parks Foundation’s website.