Embark on a ‘Dora the Explorer’ treasure hunt at the San Antonio Zoo

Embark on a "Dora"-inspired treasure hunt for the whole family at the San Antonio Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is teaming up with Nickelodeon and Paramount+ to bring “Dora the Explorer” to life with fun activities for the whole family, for a limited time only.

Starting on Friday, the zoo will feature interactive activities inspired by the new live-action movie “Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado” and celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Families can embark on a treasure hunt and use their map to discover hidden animal facts throughout the zoo.

After each animal has been visited and checked off, families can head to the Zootennial Carousel ticketing booth to claim a prize.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nickelodeon and Paramount+ to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to life at San Antonio Zoo,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “For 25 years, Dora has inspired young explorers. We’re excited to celebrate this special milestone by offering families a unique opportunity to connect with animals and nature in a fun, interactive way!”

The treasure hunts will be available until July 6, according to the release.

You can learn more details at the zoo’s Guest Experience Office, located at the front entrance or visit the zoo’s website.

“Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado” is the sequel to the 2019 live-action feature “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

According to a press release, this movie features Dora, Diego and new friends Naiya and Sonny trekking through the Amazonian Jungle to find the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado.

The movie premieres on July 2, the release said. You can find it on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.