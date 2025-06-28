TPWD offers reward for tips after white-tailed deer illegally killed in New Braunfels neighborhood

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking the public for information that could lead to an arrest after a white-tailed deer was illegally killed in New Braunfels.

The deer was killed on either Thursday night or early Friday morning in a residential neighborhood near the 1100 block of Kuehler Avenue, a news release stated.

Officials said the deer was decapitated after it was shot with either an arrow or a crossbow bolt tipped with a broadhead.

The person who used the weapon endangered nearby residents, the release said.

The New Braunfels Police Department shared the alert that TPWD will offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 800-792-4263.

