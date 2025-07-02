Severe weather prep should include an auto insurance policy review, expert says

SAN ANTONIO – When it is raining cats and dogs or Tasmanian devils are in the mix, homes are not the only thing that can take a beating.

Vehicles can also take some blows if it is not housed in a garage or under a carport.

“Windows and windshields: that’s going to be one of the first things to go,” Insurance Council of Texas communications director Rich Johnson said.

Johnson said anyone counting on their auto insurance to cover weather damage should make sure their policy includes comprehensive protection.

“Your collision and your liability coverage doesn’t cover that,” Johnson said. “Hail damage or branches falling on your car or, you know, when your neighbor’s garbage can fly across the street. Comprehensive is the one that covers anything that hits your car.”

After determining who would pay for the repair work, find an auto body or collision repair shop that will provide an estimate.

Miracle Body and Paint CEO Manuel Rubio said new windshields can cost between $350 and $450 on average.

According to Rubio, the price of the windshield itself can jump significantly higher if different calibrations are needed.

Weather damage to a vehicle’s body can also cost a pretty penny, not only in terms of material costs but also in the cost of labor.

Removing dents left by hail is extremely labor-intensive. There could also be a long line of other car owners waiting to get their vehicles repaired following a hailstorm.

Wait times to get a damaged car repaired could take a week, one month or longer.

Rubio said now is the time when some customers realize their auto insurance did not include all the coverage they needed.

“A lot of consumers don’t realize they don’t have rental (insurance),” Rubio said.

Rubio said not including rental coverage can lower the monthly auto insurance cost.

“If you’re not careful to dictate that you want that ... insurance agents often try to reduce your monthly payment because of increased prices and policy coverage, so they’ll leave out certain coverages that you misunderstood,” Rubio said.

Sometimes, he insurance company and the auto collision center can disagree over money as well as whether something will be repaired or replaced.

There is a provision in the insurance policy called the “appraisal clause” that can help both sides come to an agreement.

“It’s a mechanism for resolving disputes through resolutions for the cost of repairs,” Rubio said. “The appraisal clause can be invoked by the insurance company or by the consumer. Once it’s evoked, they each receive a referee, and the referees will come in and they’ll work out the repairs that are appropriate.”

The clause is also included in homeowners’ insurance policies.

Rubio and Johnson said consumers need to know exactly what they signed up for and what they can expect their insurance to do for them if and when they file a claim.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: