Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes San Antonio as host for 2028 Democratic National Convention

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones submitted a formal request on Tuesday for the 2028 Democratic National Convention to be held in San Antonio, according to a letter obtained by KSAT.

Jones sent the letter to the Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, as well as the Executive Director of the Democratic National Convention Committee, Alex Hornbrook.

“Our city — bold, inclusive, and emblematic of the American future — would be fitting and inspiring home for this historic event," Jones said.

In the letter, Jones mentioned two downtown venues, the Alamodome and the Henry B. González Convention Center, as potential locations for the convention.

“The convention center features over 70 meeting rooms, 514,000 sq. ft contiguous exhibit space, two elegant ballrooms, an iconic 2,300-seat theater, and numerous flexible event spaces,” Jones said, in part. “Together with the over 15,000 hotel rooms in the city center and 50,000 hotel rooms across the metro, these venues host more than 300 events annually and welcome over 750,000 delegates from around the globe-to include, most recently, the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.”

Jones said that San Antonio would be a suitable fit for the convention as it is the nation’s seventh-largest city.

She stated that, in addition to numerous hotel options within walking distance of the Henry B. González Convention Center and the Alamodome, San Antonio offers a variety of activities.

“We offer a wealth of cultural districts, world-class museums, culinary experiences and iconic attractions, including the Alamo, River Walk, and SeaWorld San Antonio,” Jones said.

Known as Military City USA, Jones said that San Antonio has a strong connection to the nation’s security, with 16% of its population identifying as veterans or active-duty service members.

Jones said that San Antonio is known for compassion and common sense, with residents who are warm, welcoming and proud of their cultural richness.

“I deeply appreciate your consideration and look forward to the opportunity to partner with the Democratic National Convention in delivering a vibrant and memorable 2028 Convention,” Jones stated.

The entire letter can be read below:

