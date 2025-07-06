Converse man shot, killed in home, police say

CONVERSE, Texas – A man was shot and killed in his home early Saturday morning, according to the Converse Police Department.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Michelle Drive near Toepperwein Road.

The department said in a news release that the man was the only resident of the home, and signs of forced entry were discovered.

The man was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds, Converse police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but his identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, the release stated.

The department said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Converse police are investigating the incident, and urging those with information to contact the department by emailing cid@conversepdtx.gov.

