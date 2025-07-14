Family of Kerrville flood survivor, 19, says his dad, stepmom and brother have been recovered

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The family of a man who survived the deadly Fourth of July flood in Kerrville said that the bodies of his father, stepmother and 1-year-old brother have been found.

Leo Romero Jr. spoke to KSAT 12 News on July 8, the eve of his 19th birthday, from a hospital bed inside Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville.

In a Monday afternoon statement, Romero Jr.’s family confirmed that Leo Romero Sr. (his father); Natalia Venzor (his stepmother) and Carlos Romero (his 1-year-old brother) were among the victims killed in Kerr County flooding.

His family also said Monday that Romero Jr. has since been released from the hospital and is now living with another relative.

Romero Jr. described the terrifying moments as the water rose and the house was destroyed.

“I thought that was it,” Romero Jr. told KSAT on July 8. “I don’t want to say I accepted it, but I thought I was going to die.”

Romero Jr. said he never went to sleep the night of July 3. Around 6 a.m. on July 4, he heard water beneath him, but it had not yet entered the house. He woke his father, stepmother and his brother.

“It was bad, but at that moment, we didn’t think what happened was going to happen,” Romero Jr. said.

As the water surged, his father told Romero Jr. and Venzor to climb onto a couch and grab the curtains. Romero Sr.’s father held his son, Carlos, in the air as the floodwaters rose.

Romero recalled being hit on the head as the roof collapsed and the house was swept away.

“Next thing I know, the house is gone,” Romero Jr. said. “I’m in the water.”

Romero Jr. struggled to hold onto debris as the current carried him away.

“I think I just hit a lot of rubble, parts of houses, trees and stuff like that,” Romero Jr. said.

After four hours trapped in the floodwaters, firefighters rescued him.

Romero Jr.’s mother set up a fundraiser to help with his recovery.

As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser has received more than $20,000 worth of donations. The family’s original fundraising goal was $10,000.

