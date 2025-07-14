Relief delayed: Nonprofit halts meal deliveries in Kerr County as new flooding prompts evacuations

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Just as a national disaster relief organization was preparing to serve hot meals to families devastated by last week’s deadly floods, more rain returned to the Hill Country.

The rain prompted emergency officials to issue new evacuation orders on Monday and temporarily halt relief efforts.

Mercy Chefs, a faith-based nonprofit known for responding to natural disasters with chef-prepared meals, arrived in Kerr County more than a week ago with mobile kitchens and volunteers.

They were set to begin meal service to 20 areas on Monday in Kerr County, but worsening conditions made it unsafe to proceed.

“We were ready to deliver meals to neighborhoods impacted by the flooding, but with roads closing and emergency rescues happening, we had to make the difficult decision to pause,” Mercy Chefs Founder Gary LeBlanc told KSAT.

The organization had planned to deliver meals to residents who lost homes and belongings in the deadly Fourth of July flood event.

Despite the setback, the nonprofit said it remains committed to the community and will resume meal distribution as soon as conditions allow.

In the meantime, the team is monitoring weather patterns and staging supplies nearby.

“We’re not gonna leave here until we’ve done everything that we need to do,” LeBlanc said. “If that’s 10 days or 10 weeks or 10 months, we’ll continue to stay with the people here in Texas as long as we’re needed.”

More recent related coverage on KSAT: