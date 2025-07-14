Kerrville, Kerr County officials asking volunteers to seek ‘higher ground’ due to weather threat

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The threat of additional rain on Monday has prompted Kerr County officials to ask search and rescue volunteers to seek “higher ground.”

The volunteers have assisted local crews since devastating floods killed 106 people — 70 adults and 36 children — countywide during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey, the rain in Kerr County is expected to experience light to moderate rain into Monday afternoon, which will hinder recovery efforts in the meantime.

In a 12:22 p.m. Facebook post, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office made the first post about volunteers needing to seek “higher ground.”

Minutes later, the Kerrville Police Department echoed similar sentiments in its own social media post.

The department said all search teams near the Guadalupe River needed to “move to higher ground now.”

“Only teams working under the direction of Kerr County Emergency Operations Center Unified Command are permitted in the response zone,” Kerrville police posted to its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m.

Other areas of the Texas Hill Country have already dealt with flooding on Monday.

According to Spivey and fellow KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist Justin Horne, some areas of the Frio River basin experienced 5 to 6 inches of rain on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

