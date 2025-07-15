SA District 1 seeks local businesses who want free live music as part of pilot program

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council District 1 is giving businesses and local musicians a chance to collaborate, attract more customers and share the tunes our city has to offer.

District 1 Live: Summer Sound Series is a pilot program that connects eligible businesses within the district with local musicians from July 12 to Aug. 2 (Thursdays through Saturdays).

Eligible businesses must have a physical storefront or a public-facing space, such as cafes, restaurants, bars, retail shops, salons and galleries.

The businesses selected by the program will be provided with a paid musician at no cost and are expected to help promote the event and provide a space for the musician to perform, according to the program’s website.

Businesses can find a signup form here.