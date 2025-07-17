Man found dead after vehicle swept away by floodwaters near Sabinal, Uvalde fire officials say

SABINAL, Texas – The Uvalde Fire Department on Thursday said a man who was swept away by floodwaters in a vehicle has been found dead.

The man’s identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified. First responders believe he was by himself when the vehicle was swept away Wednesday morning off Ranch Road 187 South at the Frio River crossing.

A caller “informed authorities a family member called them stating the occupant of the vehicle had called them several hours before and said they were being swept off the roadway while in the vehicle,” the fire department said.

A search and rescue operation was initiated on Wednesday, and first responders located the submerged vehicle, which had flipped over in the river.

The Ranch Road 187 South will remain closed due to water on the road, fire officials said.

“Motorists are advised not to attempt to cross any low water crossings that are barricaded, as those are there for safety reasons,” the fire department said.

