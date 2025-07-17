Maverick, Uvalde counties added to Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration following flooding

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Maverick and Uvalde counties are among the five newest counties that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added to his disaster declaration following this week’s devastating flooding across Texas, his office announced on Wednesday.

Hamilton, Lampasas and Sutton counties were also added to the declaration, bringing the total to 26 counties, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

Additional counties may be added at a later date.

“Texas is working to quickly rebuild impacted communities and help Texas families recover,” Abbott said in the Wednesday release. “Today, I added five more counties to my disaster declaration to ensure these communities receive the necessary resources to rebuild and recover.”

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, Maverick County officials said residents who are in need of supplies should visit the June Edwards Community Center, located at 20160 U.S. Highway 277 North, in Quemado, Texas, with a form of identification.

Residents who lost livestock in the flooding should also make a report at the community center, officials said. To contact the center for questions or assistance, call 830-872-1841.

Any debris should be placed outside of homes to be picked up, officials said.

The American Red Cross will be dispatched to the area to provide services to affected residents, officials said Wednesday.

Monetary donations for flood relief are being coordinated through a local nonprofit organization that focuses on disaster response and recovery, officials said. For more information or to make a donation, call 830-513-1535.

Quemado, which is located along U.S. Highway 277 in Maverick County, was issued a mandatory evacuation on Monday evening along with the nearby community of Normandy.

Forty-seven residents from Quemado were rescued from the rising floodwaters by emergency personnel, according to Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantu.

On Wednesday, officials said floodwaters in areas of concern, including Quemado, had receded throughout the day.

Read also: