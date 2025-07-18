Boil water notice issued for residents in Bandera County neighborhood

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for dozens of residents in the Enchanted River Estates neighborhood in Bandera County.

A news release advised residents to boil water to eliminate potentially harmful bacteria.

Recommended Videos

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria, the release said.

Residents should boil water for washing their hands and faces, brushing their teeth, drinking and cooking.

Alternatively, customers may use bottled water or obtain water from another safe source.

Officials said they will notify customers when the notice is lifted and the water is safe for consumption. The notice was issued due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system.