Coalition of natural resource experts calls for action after deadly Hill Country Floods A Friday news conference will be livestreamed in this article at approximately 10 a.m. Damage from Hill Country floods near Rio Vista Road in Hunt, Texas, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) COMFORT, Texas – A coalition of natural resource experts are calling for immediate land use reform after the deadly Hill Country floods.
The coalition of natural resource and land conservation organizations in Texas will hold a news conference on Friday at the
Comfort Park Pavilion. The briefing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
The coalition includes the
Heart of Texas Conservancy, Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, Green Spaces Alliance, and Cibolo Center for Conservation with water experts, land stewards and advocates from across South Central Texas.
The experts hope to explain their “science-based, proven strategies” that can reduce the risk of flooding and “protect lives.”
