Coalition of natural resource experts calls for action after deadly Hill Country Floods

Damage from Hill Country floods near Rio Vista Road in Hunt, Texas, on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

COMFORT, Texas – A coalition of natural resource experts are calling for immediate land use reform after the deadly Hill Country floods.

The coalition of natural resource and land conservation organizations in Texas will hold a news conference on Friday at the Comfort Park Pavilion. The briefing is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article and on KSAT Plus.

The coalition includes the Heart of Texas Conservancy, Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, Green Spaces Alliance, and Cibolo Center for Conservation with water experts, land stewards and advocates from across South Central Texas.

The experts hope to explain their “science-based, proven strategies” that can reduce the risk of flooding and “protect lives.”

