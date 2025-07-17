Gov. Greg Abbott to visit San Angelo, discuss Texas’ continued response to deadly July flooding

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, during a press conference on Monday, July 14, in Leander, Texas.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday afternoon to update the state’s continued response to flooding across Texas.

Abbott will be joined at the San Angelo press conference by several state lawmakers, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and other state and local officials.

KSAT will livestream Abbott’s news conference, which is expected to begin at approximately 2 p.m., in this article.



Abbott has held a few news conferences over the last several days in cities affected by deadly Fourth of July flooding.

Abbott’s full Monday afternoon news conference from Leander, located in the Austin area, can be seen in the video below.

More than 100 people across the state died in connection with the floods, with the largest concentration in Kerr County. This month’s flooding in the Hill Country has made it one of the deadliest in state history.

As of Thursday morning, at least 107 people — 70 adults and 37 children — were reportedly killed in connection with the flooding in Kerr County.

In Tom Green County, where San Angelo is located, one person was reported dead after the flooding.

Tom Green and several other counties affected by the flooding were made eligible for FEMA assistance after Abbott signaled a request to President Donald Trump to extend a major disaster declaration beyond Kerr County.

On Wednesday, Abbott added Maverick and Uvalde counties to the same declaration.

Hamilton, Lampasas and Sutton counties were also added to the declaration, bringing the total to 26 counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

In the days following the July 4 flooding, Abbott listed the catastrophe as one of the agenda items up for discussion during the state’s first special session later this month.

