Free vaccine clinic for first responders and volunteers involved with flood response

Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on Friday, July 4, 2025.

INGRAM, Texas – Peterson Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are collaborating to host a Hepatitis A and Tetanus Vaccine clinic on Friday.

According to a press release, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first responders and volunteers directly involved with the Hill Country flood response can meet at Citywest Church on 3139 Junction Highway in Ingram.

The clinic is completely free, the release said.

The reason DSHS is making this a priority is that floodwaters can be contaminated with raw sewage, which often carries the Hepatitis A virus.

The virus can spread through trace amounts of contaminated water or food, ingestion or touching contaminated surfaces before touching the mouth.

Hepatitis A can cause fever, jaundice, abdominal pain and fatigue that lasts for weeks.

The release said the vaccine is highly effective and generally well tolerated.

Tetanus can be found in flood wreckage, debris and sharp objects, which can cause cuts and puncture wounds.

This bacterium lives in soil, dirt and manure, which are all commonly found in flood-impacted areas, the release said.

Tetanus can cause an infection that begins through small, unnoticeable wounds.

The DSHS recommends the following people get vaccinated:

Anyone exposed to floodwater

Anyone who has not been vaccinated in the past five years

Anyone who has never been vaccinated

You can learn more about Peterson Health and the DSHS on their websites.