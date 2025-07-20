Hill Country flood survivor recalls rescue, family loss after July 4 disaster in Comfort

COMFORT, Texas – The Texas Hill Country floods have impacted families from all over the country, including Marco Acosta and his relatives, who experienced the disaster’s aftermath in different locations.

“The current was very strong,” Acosta said. “(At) 7:30 in the morning, there was already 26 feet of water outside.”

Acosta and some of his family members traveled from New Mexico to the Texas Hill Country to celebrate the Fourth of July. Acosta was staying at a rental property in Comfort, next door to a man named Woody.

“They were from Hobbs, New Mexico,” Woody said. “They were staying here, and they picked him out of the tree.”

Acosta described clinging to a tree as floodwaters rose.

“This tree held up against the whole current,” Acosta said. “It held up against vehicles being pushed up against us. I was just climbing the tree as high as I can. It was almost all the way submerged underwater by the time that I was rescued off of it. I mean, my feet were on the top two branches, and my waist was underwater already.”

“We (couldn’t) do anything, no matter how many times my family was desperately, frantically calling 911,” Acosta said.

Just up the road, about 30 minutes away, even more people were desperate for help, including more of Acosta’s family, at the HTR campground.

“Their camper (RV) was actually swept away, broken in half, and everybody was swept away,” Acosta said. “One was fortunate enough to be found and rescued right then and there that same morning, and we were able to get to her in the hospital, but the other three were missing up until the final one was rescued. We lost my father-in-law’s parents — both mom and dad — and his brother-in-law, his sister’s husband.”

Acosta said he’s not ready to share more about his three loved ones who died, but he thinks of them every day.

“At the end of the day, I feel just guilty in a sense,” Acosta said. “It’s just a fear that you don’t really expect. Especially in a situation like that, I mean you’re on vacation, you’re not home, you don’t expect something bad to happen, you don’t expect your resources to not be there.”

