Communities unite in remembrance of Hill Country flood victims through art installations

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Two weeks after the deadly floods in the Texas Hill Country, art installations honor the lives lost.

Lauren Singleton is from Kerrville, and Amy Tovar is from San Antonio. They were both sitting alongside the Guadalupe River on July 18, praying for the families impacted.

“We haven’t been back to the river since the fourth, and so this is the only area in town that really even has a spot where you can sit and pay your respects,” Singleton said.

It’s an area in Kerrville right off of Guadalupe Street that overlooks the river and a memorial of crosses.

It’s a place that Roberto Marquez has made a safe space for families and friends to grieve.

“We like to have one (cross) for each person that we know has died and have their names on the cross,” Marquez said.

KSAT first shared the story of Marquez’s efforts a few days after the floods.

Now, Marquez is nearing the end of his efforts to make a cross for everyone who died.

“We have about 40 to go,” Marquez said. “It is important for us to have a place to pray. Some people come, and they meditate, sometimes they cry, sometimes they just come and go.”

“I have a friend whose family is still missing,” Singleton said. “Words can’t even express what they’re going through.”

“These people need us,” Amy Tovar said. ”They need us to pray for them. There are still missing people, and we want them to know that we support them and we’re here for them.”

“It’s been a lot, but I know what I’m feeling isn’t even an ounce of the grief that some of these families and friends are truly feeling from the loss directly,” Singleton said.

There will continue to be memorials, vigils and events held in memory of the people who were lost in the floods.

