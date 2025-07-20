Missing persons count in Kerr County drops from 97 to 3 after July 4 floods, officials say

Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on Friday, July 4, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The number of people reported missing after the Kerr County floods has dropped dramatically, falling from 161 initially to just three remaining unaccounted for, Kerrville officials said Saturday evening.

“Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list,” the City of Kerrville stated in a press release.

In the release, Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice praised the more than 1,000 authorities involved in search and rescue operations.

“We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Rice said.

Search and recovery efforts are ongoing across the Guadalupe River watershed as teams continue working to locate missing individuals and reunite them with their families, the release said.

In a Monday news conference, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the number of missing people had been reduced from 161 to 97.

As of Saturday evening, at least 107 people — 70 adults and 37 children — were reportedly killed in connection with the deadly Fourth of July flooding.

Authorities have not yet provided details on how many missing individuals were confirmed safe or recovered by first responders.

KSAT has reached out to the city to determine the number of individuals who were verified as safe or recovered and is awaiting a response.

