Texas special session: What’s on the agenda, how it works and why Gov. Greg Abbott called one

Texas lawmakers will reconvene at the Capitol on Monday for a special legislative session to address 18 agenda items, including the implementation of flood warning systems after the deadly July flooding in the Hill Country.

They will also discuss redrawing the state’s congressional maps and make another attempt at regulating THC.

A special session can last up to 30 days, during which state lawmakers are limited to addressing only the items specified by the governor.

Here’s what to know.

What items are on the agenda?

Flood warning systems to improve early warning systems and other preparedness infrastructure in flood-prone areas

Flood emergency communications to strengthen emergency communications and response infrastructure in flood-prone areas

Funding for Hill Country communities impacted by July floods , including local match funding for jurisdictions eligible for FEMA public assistance

Natural disaster preparation and recovery to evaluate and streamline regulations to expedite natural disaster preparedness and recovery efforts

Elimination of the STAAR test

Reduction in property taxes

A ban on THC that would make it a crime to provide hemp-derived products to people under 21 years old

Regulations of hemp-derived products that include limiting potency, restricting synthetically modified compounds and establishing enforcement mechanisms

Restrictions on the manufacturing and distribution of abortion pills

Ban on taxpayer-funded lobbying

Protection of human trafficking victims from criminal liability for non-violent acts closely tied to their victimization

Protection for law enforcement officers from public disclosure of unsubstantiated complaints in personnel files

Mandate for people to use restrooms corresponding to their birth-assigned sex

Constitutional amendment to allow the attorney general to prosecute state election crimes

Redistricting Texas’ congressional maps

Better protections against title theft and deed fraud

Water project incentives that authorize political subdivisions to reduce impact fees for builders who include water conservation and efficiency measures

Legislation relating to the operation and administration of the Judicial Department of the state government

Why is there a special session?

The 89th Regular Legislative Session ended in June with unfinished business.

On July 9, Gov. Greg Abbott called on lawmakers to reconvene for an overtime session in the wake of the deadly floods, as local officials have faced questions and criticism over preparedness and infrastructure.

“There is more work to be done, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country,” Abbott said in a news release announcing the special session. “We must ensure better preparation for such events in the future.”

According to the Texas Tribune, during the regular session, state legislators did not pass a bill aimed at creating a comprehensive statewide strategy to enhance the state’s disaster response. House Bill 13 proposed incorporating “the use of outdoor warning sirens” and developing new emergency alert systems.

He also tasked lawmakers to tackle unresolved conservative priorities, like a THC ban and abortion restrictions.

During the regular session, state lawmakers had signed off on a proposal to ban THC and most other consumable hemp products. However, Abbott vetoed the bill after it reached his desk.

Abbott urged legislators to consider regulating the products in a manner similar to alcohol. He has suggested various regulations, such as product testing, packaging restrictions, age restrictions, permitting and fees.

The agenda also involves redrawing the state’s congressional districts, aligning with a request from President Donald Trump’s advisers.

The Texas Tribune reported they “want to fortify Republicans’ slim majority in the U.S. House by carving out more GOP seats in Texas.”

What is a special session?

The governor is the only person with the authority to call a special session.

The Texas Legislature is a part-time Legislature that meets once every two years. This five-month period is the only time state laws can be added, removed or modified. That is, however, unless the governor calls a special session during the interim.

The governor is the only person in state government who can call the 30-day special session, and he can call it as many times as he wants. The governor also has unilateral authority to decide what types of policies are in play for the special session.

Special sessions are not rare. He called four of them in 2023 for lawmakers to address property tax cuts, border security and school vouchers, according to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas.

