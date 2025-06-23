New Texas laws signed by Gov. Greg Abbott taking effect immediately

New laws in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas – Across the 140 days of the 89th Texas Legislature, lawmakers filed 11,503 Senate and House bills.

By Sunday, June 22, which marked the final day for Abbott to veto legislation, he had signed 1,155 bills. Twenty-six bills were vetoed, and 255 will take effect immediately.

Those taking effect immediately range from enhancing the state’s water infrastructure to addressing education issues, including grades in K-12 and higher education.

Below is a look at some of those bills.

Higher education

House Bill 2081 establishes the Building Better Futures Program to support educational and occupational skills for students with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities at public and private higher education institutions in Texas, according to the bill’s language. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board will be responsible for administering the program and will develop a “competitive application process” for awarding funds to eligible institutions. Participating institutions must be approved or awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Education to offer a “comprehensive transition and postsecondary program for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities,” according to the bill.

Senate Bill 326 requires higher education institutions to consider a previously adopted definition of antisemitism, codified by the Texas Government Code, when determining if a student’s code of conduct violation “was motivated by antisemitism,” according to the bill’s language. The legislation also applies to public schools in the state.

Senate Bill 365 tackles “academic fresh starts.” Specifically, it would allow a higher education institution to waive college courses taken five to 10 years before a Texas resident re-enrolls as an undergraduate student. Currently, only courses taken 10 or more years before the applicable semester could be waived, according to the bill’s language. The bill is not mandatory; rather, it is an option universities could utilize. A university would need to adopt, post on the institution’s website and submit to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board its respective academic fresh start policy, according to the bill. Also included must be the period for which an institution would consider an applicant’s course credits or grades under said policy. tackles “academic fresh starts.” Specifically, it would allow a higher education institution to waive college courses taken five to 10 years before a Texas resident re-enrolls as an undergraduate student. Currently, only courses taken 10 or more years before the applicable semester could be waived, according to the bill’s language. The bill is not mandatory; rather, it is an option universities could utilize. A university would need to adopt, post on the institution’s website and submit to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board its respective academic fresh start policy, according to the bill. Also included must be the period for which an institution would consider an applicant’s course credits or grades under said policy.

Senate Bill 2231 waives college application fees and establishes the second week of October as Free College Application Week for all public higher education institutions.

Education

Senate Bill 27 modifies Texas Education Code to expand curriculum requirements for personal financial literacy. The legislation will require high school students receive instruction on topics such as budgeting, saving, investing and more. modifies Texas Education Code to expand curriculum requirements for personal financial literacy. The legislation will require high school students receive instruction on topics such as budgeting, saving, investing and more.

Senate Bill 207 clarifies that appointments with a mental health professional count as excused absences. The legislation starts with the 2025-2026 school year.

Senate Bill 314 prevents certain food additives from being included in free or reduced-price meals provided by school districts or open-enrollment charter schools. The legislation applies to meals provided under the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs. The prohibited items include: prevents certain food additives from being included in free or reduced-price meals provided by school districts or open-enrollment charter schools. The legislation applies to meals provided under the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs. The prohibited items include: Brominated vegetable oil Potassium bromate Propylparaben Azodicarbonamide Butylated Hydroxyanisole Red 3 Red 40 Yellow 5 Yellow 6 Blue 1 Blue 2 Green 3 Citrus red 3 Orange B INS No. 150c/ammonia caramel (Class III) INS No. 150d/sulfite ammonia caramel (Class IV) Titanium dioxide

Senate Bill 569 modernizes Texas’ virtual learning framework for students across the state, according to Sen. Paul Bettancourt (R-Houston), who authored the bill with several other lawmakers. Bettancourt, in a news release announcing the bill’s signing, said the legislation will affect 51,884 students currently enrolled in virtual classes. That enrollment is expected to double by 2028, he said. Over 5.5 million students are currently enrolled in hybrid instruction through Texas public schools. The law includes recommendations from the Texas Commission on Virtual Education. Some of the takeaways from the bill are: Establishes a college-to-career-ready pathway, specifically, allowing students to complete up to two years’ worth of college coursework while in high school. Supports workforce pathways to allow for flexible scheduling for students’ apprenticeships. Establishes “rigorous standards” and oversight for virtual education providers.

Senate Bill 870 permits school marshals at public and private schools to open carry a handgun while wearing a uniform that signifies their position. The legislation amends existing laws that permitted school marshals, if appointed by a school district’s governing body, to carry a concealed handgun on school property while wearing a uniform that signifies their position.

Senate Bill 1418 serves as a technical correction for an outdated reference related to one of the state’s standardized testing methods. The legislation amends the Texas Education Code to remove the usage of “ACT-Plan” and replace it with “PreACT.”

Senate Bill 2314 creates an online submission portal called “My Texas Future” to increase public high school students’ awareness of and application to higher education institutions through the online platform. The portal will also match students’ academic information with the admission requirements of participating Texas colleges and universities, according to an analysis of the bill.

Senate Bill 2929 amends the existing Texas Education Code to authorize referees, judges and officials at UIL-sponsored events the ability to remove spectators without the requirement of issuing a verbal warning or observing repeated misconduct. The legislation takes effect in the 2025-2026 school year.

Health

House Bill 18 improves the financial and operational stability of rural hospitals across the state. The legislation includes provisions for establishing programs to enhance access to healthcare services and provide funding and resources to rural hospitals.

Senate Bill 31 clarifies exceptions to Texas’ existing abortion ban. The legislation allows for exceptions to abortion prohibitions if a physician determines the procedure is necessary based on their medical judgment regarding the patient’s health.

Senate Bill 842 ensures that ringside physicians at “combative sports events” in Texas are immune from civil liability arising from medical actions they may perform during an event.

Senate Bill 1409 establishes a framework for “post-secondary educational institutions” in Texas to offer health benefit plans to students and their families. The plans will not be considered “traditional health insurance” but will function as “institution-sponsored health benefits,” according to an analysis of the bill. Under the new legislation, institutions must provide clear disclosures to enrollees about the nature of the benefits, such as the fact that they would not be subject to state insurance regulations. The bill also notes that institutions offering the benefits would not be able to require a waiting period of more than six months for treatment of a preexisting condition.

Senate Bill 1901 adjusts council terms and clarifies and strengthens the ethics and administration of the Opioid Abatement Fund Council. The group was created to ensure that funds recovered through statewide opioid settlement agreements with companies are allocated fairly and spent to remediate the opioid crisis, according to an analysis of the bill. Council members will now serve a six-year staggered term and several administrative changes are proposed under the legislation, such as defining potential conflicts of interest. adjusts council terms and clarifies and strengthens the ethics and administration of the Opioid Abatement Fund Council. The group was created to ensure that funds recovered through statewide opioid settlement agreements with companies are allocated fairly and spent to remediate the opioid crisis, according to an analysis of the bill. Council members will now serve a six-year staggered term and several administrative changes are proposed under the legislation, such as defining potential conflicts of interest.

Senate Bill 1998 authorizes the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to contract with organizations to “establish and operate a statewide pediatric subspeciality preceptorship program” for medical students in Texas, according to an analysis of the bill.

Voting

Senate Bill 914 allows the governing body of a city with a population of 9,000 or less and located in a county with a total area of less than 6,200 square miles to change the date on which it holds general elections to the uniform November election date. The legislation specifically applies to cities with a council-manager form of government. Provisions from the bill will expire on Jan. 1, 2027.

Senate Bill 1025 adds language signaling “THIS IS A TAX INCREASE” to ballots if a proposition is submitted to voters for approving an increase in the tax rate for cities, counties and special purpose districts. The legislation amends the existing Education Code.

Animals

House Bill 135 reduces tax burdens for individuals and businesses involved in the breeding, selling or management of exotic and game animals. According to the bill’s language, it amends the Texas Tax Code to ensure purchases related to the animals are not subject to sales and use taxes. However, the bill keeps existing exemptions for agricultural items such as: Horses, mules and work animals Animal feed and seeds for human consumption Fertilizers and machinery used in agricultural production



Housing

House Bill 21 introduces new regulations governing the operation of housing finance corporations. The legislation allows them to impose fees, which can in turn be used to support their operations and enhance their ability to provide affordable housing, according to the bill.

House Bill 2730 clarifies the capacity and authority of a chief appraiser of an appraisal district regarding confirming eligibility for residential homestead property tax exemptions. Under the new law, a chief appraiser is prohibited from requiring a person granted a homestead exemption from filing a new application or requiring the person to confirm their current qualifications unless “there is reason to believe that the person no longer qualifies.” If the appraiser finds that the homeowner may not qualify for an exemption, they must then provide a written notice to the homeowner. The appraiser must outline specific reasons for the belief, including an appropriate application form, according to the bill.

House Bill 3093 clarifies the calculation of “certain” ad valorem tax rates for taxing units in Texas, specifically in situations where a property owner intends to appeal an order from an appraisal review board regarding their property appraisal. The bill amends the existing tax code and establishes procedures for how taxing units will calculate their rates in years where property owners notify the unit of their intent to appeal an appraisal review board’s decision.

Water

House Bill 29 requires municipally owned utilities to report water losses to the Texas Water Development Board, ensuring the proper tracking and management of resources. The legislation also authorizes administrative penalties, totaling $25,000 per violation, for utilities failing to comply with reporting requirements.

Senate Bill 480 amends the existing Government Code, authorizing local governments to collaborate with one another, the state or the federal government on research or planning efforts related to water resources. Issues the legislation could address include: Regional water planning Flood planning Management of aquifers

Senate Bill 1169 enables public entities to jointly provide water or sewer services through agreements. The legislation authorizes the entities to issue bonds and impose assessments to fund necessary projects, according to the bill’s language.

Senate Bill 1194 establishes the Central Texas Water Alliance (CWTA), which will oversee collaboration among local governments and entities regarding water resources across the state. The CWTA will be authorized to issue bonds and finance water-related projects, as well as grant the authority to impose fees for services, according to the bill’s language. The legislation also grants the CWTA the power of eminent domain. However, it cannot use the power “for the condemnation of land for the purpose of acquiring rights to groundwater or for the purpose of acquiring water or water rights.”

Senate Bill 2662 focuses on the enforcement of drought contingency plans by water and sewer utilities and the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas to enhance water conservation efforts. The state’s PUC will oversee the plans and ensure compliance among utilities.

Climate, environment and energy

House Bill 1089 creates the Gulf Coast Protection Account to be administered by the General Land Office to provide funding for projects aimed at protecting and restoring the state’s Gulf Coast region. Funds in the program would come from gifts, donations and grants.

Senate Bill 75 creates the Texas Grid Security Commission, which will operate under the direction of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), according to an analysis of the bill. The commission will evaluate all hazards to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid and identify vulnerabilities of essential service systems for municipalities. creates the Texas Grid Security Commission, which will operate under the direction of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), according to an analysis of the bill. The commission will evaluate all hazards to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid and identify vulnerabilities of essential service systems for municipalities.

Senate Bill 1147 formally withdraws the State of Texas from the Interstate Mining Compact, an interstate compact established to regulate mining practices “in terms of conservation and restoration,” according to Ballotpedia. An analysis of the bill said Texas joined the Interstate Mining Compact Commission in the 1970s. The analysis suggests that a high membership cost, as high as $50,000 a year, is a primary reason for the state’s withdrawal from the commission. The legislation also abolishes the statute authorizing Texas to participate in the compact, the analysis said.

Senate Bill 1468 grants the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents the authority to “construct, acquire, improve, extend and equip utility systems located on university system property,” according to an analysis of the bill. The board will be allowed to issue bonds to help fund improvements and expand utility services. The bill specifically highlights research and innovation practices at Texas A&M’s RELLIS campus in Bryan, Texas.

Senate Bill 2351 ensures that concrete batch plants (CBPs) comply with up-to-date emission controls and provide stronger protections for surrounding communities’ air quality when construction on a CBP is otherwise delayed.

Crime and law enforcement

House Bill 48 creates an organized oilfield theft prevention unit within the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the bill’s language. The unit will be responsible for combating theft related to oil and gas equipment, a significant issue in the industry, according to the bill. The unit would have the authority to arrest individuals accused of theft and would also coordinate with other law enforcement agencies. creates an organized oilfield theft prevention unit within the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the bill’s language. The unit will be responsible for combating theft related to oil and gas equipment, a significant issue in the industry, according to the bill. The unit would have the authority to arrest individuals accused of theft and would also coordinate with other law enforcement agencies.

Senate Bill 1080 provides a clearer path for individuals with criminal records to obtain occupational licenses under certain conditions. However, if an application is submitted by an inmate currently imprisoned in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the license will be held until the person’s release. A previously held license could be revoked if the license holder is imprisoned on the grounds that the offense is related to the duties and responsibilities of the license, or a sexually violent offense.

Senate Bill 1537 requires an interpreter to be present at criminal proceedings if a party or court determines that a person charged or a witness does not understand or speak English. If an interpreter is not able to possess the capacity to translate effectively, the defendant or witness could be permitted by the court to nominate someone to act as an appointed interpreter, according to the bill’s language.

Senate Bill 1646 amends current law and increases the penalties for copper theft and fiber vandalism. The legislation also includes a new definition for “critical infrastructure facility.” While the law specifically targets thieves, it also places a requirement on metal recycling entities to maintain accurate records of transactions involving copper or brass materials. It also establishes guidelines for purchasing and acquiring the materials and mandates training to prevent theft, according to an analysis of the bill.

Senate Bill 2371 addresses the rising crime around card skimming by establishing a reporting structure for skimmers found on point-of-sale terminals, virtual currency terminals and ATMs. Under the new legislation, when a skimmer is discovered on the devices, the terminal must be disabled and reported to local law enforcement and the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center for subsequent inspection and investigation.

Finances

House Bill 1041 amends the Insurance Code to ensure that caregivers providing care to individuals with disabilities at facilities, such as an assisted living center, cannot be beneficiaries of the individual’s life insurance policies unless they are related to the person. The legislation aims to prevent a conflict of interest and protect a vulnerable person from potential exploitation by caregivers who could benefit financially from the former’s death.

Senate Bill 529 amends the existing Tax Code, allowing municipalities with populations of 130,000 or more to receive and use tax revenue from establishments near hotel and convention center projects. The funds could be used to support infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing a municipality’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Infrastructure and utilities

House Bill 431 limits the ability of a property owners’ association to impose restrictions on the installation of solar roof tiles on residential properties. The bill says any restrictions that are placed must be “reasonable” and cannot “significantly increase installation costs or decrease the solar panel system.

Transportation

House Bill 1672 establishes a streamlined appeals process for motor carriers regarding decisions made by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Senate Bill 1555 creates a grant program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation for railroad grade separation projects to address public safety concerns, enhance economic development and reduce traffic. The program would specifically target railroads at intersections or roadways not part of Texas’ highway system, as well as those located at the intersections of railroads and pedestrian crossings. The legislation would also require a 10% match from local jurisdictions for the grant. Each awarded grant would need to be approved by the Texas Transportation Commission.

Miscellaneous