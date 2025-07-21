Affidavit: Man wanted on multiple felony warrants arrested after allegedly throwing acid at police

SAN ANTONIO – A man wanted for multiple felony warrants was arrested after he allegedly threw an acidic substance at San Antonio police officers while attempting to arrest him, according to an arrest affidavit.

James Andrew Woerner, 38, was taken into custody on Saturday, July 19, and faces aggravated assault against a public servant and obstruction or retaliation charges, court records show.

Officers went to the Sonterra Blue Apartments, located at 922 E. Sonterra Blvd, to arrest Woerner.

Woerner’s father warned officers that he planned to throw “nitric acid” on them, the affidavit stated.

During the arrest attempt, Woerner threw an acidic substance at an officer. The substance also landed on the ground and began to “sizzle,” the affidavit states.

Woerner then escaped and barricaded himself inside one of the apartment complex buildings, the document states.

He reportedly threw what police believed was more acid and told officers, “Everyone is going to die.” He also lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at officers, according to the affidavit.

Bexar County jail records show that Woerner’s bond is set at $40,000.

