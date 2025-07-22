KSAT Connect video captures dump truck on fire after crash on Interstate 10 near UTSA Boulevard

SAN ANTONIO – A KSAT Connect video showed burning flames after a dump truck crashed on Interstate 10 near UTSA Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m., according to the San Antonio Fire Department’s active fires page.

Transguide cameras showed the truck, possibly on its side, burning. Traffic was backed up in both directions on the highway after the crash.

A Transguide camera shows the vehicle fire on Interstate 10 near UTSA Boulevard on Tuesday morning. (TXDOT)

In an email to KSAT, the San Antonio Fire Department said it was a single-vehicle accident and the driver had an “unspecified injury.”

KSAT reached out to San Antonio police for more information. A department spokesperson said the scene was still active as of 9:30 a.m.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Traffic in both directions was stalled for several hours on Tuesday. Several lanes are still closed nearby. Drivers should expect delays if driving toward La Cantera.

