Dinners with David: Asada Street Taco Meal

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today is an Asada Street Taco Meal.

This meal makes 4 servings.

🔥 Ingredients:

• 1 lb Skirt Steak – $9.94

• Street Taco Tortillas – $2.48

• 2 cups Long Grain White Rice (16 oz bag) – $0.92

• Knorr Red Rice Seasoning (box) – $1.48

• 1/2 bunch Cilantro, chopped – $0.48

• 4 Jalapeño Peppers – $0.44

• 2 Small Limes – $0.50

• 1 Small Hass Avocado – $0.70

• 1 Jumbo White Onion – $0.80

• 1 Green Bell Pepper – $0.62

• 1 Can Pinto Beans (27 oz) – $1.68

• Vegetable oil – pantry

• Salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder, chili powder – pantry

🧾 Total Ingredient Cost: $20.04

RECIPE:

🥩 1. Marinate & Cook the Skirt Steak

Marinade (30 mins or overnight):

• 1 tbsp oil

• Juice of 1 lime

• 1 tsp salt

• 1/2 tsp pepper

• 1/2 tsp cumin

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp chili powder

Cooking:

1. Heat a pan or grill on high with a little oil.

2. Cook steak 3–4 minutes per side.

3. Let rest 5 minutes, then slice thinly against the grain.

⸻

🍚 2. Make Mexican-Style Red Rice (2 cups)

1. In a pot, heat 2 tbsp oil and toast 2 cups rice until lightly golden.

2. Add half the diced onion and bell pepper; sauté 2 mins.

3. Add 4 cups water and 1 packet of Knorr Red Rice Seasoning.

4. Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer until rice is fluffy (about 20 mins).

⸻

🫘 3. Seasoned Pinto Beans with Cilantro & Red Rice Seasoning

1. In a saucepan, heat 1 tbsp oil.

2. Add 1 chopped jalapeño and 1/4 of the diced onion; sauté 2 mins.

3. Stir in the pinto beans with liquid.

4. Mix in 1 packet of Knorr Red Rice Seasoning.

5. Add a handful of chopped cilantro, a pinch of garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

6. Simmer uncovered 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened and flavorful.

⸻

🌶️ 4. Quick Grilled Veggies (Optional Topping)

1. In a skillet with a little oil, sear remaining jalapeños and onion.

2. Cook until soft and lightly charred with a pinch of salt.

⸻

🌮 5. Warm Tortillas in Oil

1. In a skillet over medium heat, add a light coating of vegetable oil.

2. Warm each tortilla for 20–30 seconds per side until pliable and lightly golden.

3. Place in a covered container or wrap in foil to keep warm.

⸻

🥑 6. Assemble Tacos

1. Fill oiled tortillas with sliced steak.

2. Top with grilled onions/jalapeños, cilantro, avocado slices, and a squeeze of lime.

⸻

🍽️ Serve With:

• Fluffy, seasoned red rice

• Smoky, savory pinto beans

• Lime wedges and jalapeños on the side

⸻

Sizzling steak, flavorful beans, crispy-soft tortillas—this is how street tacos are meant to be done! 🌮🔥💯