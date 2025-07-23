Dinners with David: Asada Street Taco Meal

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today is an Asada Street Taco Meal.
This meal makes 4 servings.
🔥 Ingredients:
• 1 lb Skirt Steak – $9.94
• Street Taco Tortillas – $2.48
• 2 cups Long Grain White Rice (16 oz bag) – $0.92
• Knorr Red Rice Seasoning (box) – $1.48
• 1/2 bunch Cilantro, chopped – $0.48
• 4 Jalapeño Peppers – $0.44
• 2 Small Limes – $0.50
• 1 Small Hass Avocado – $0.70
• 1 Jumbo White Onion – $0.80
• 1 Green Bell Pepper – $0.62
• 1 Can Pinto Beans (27 oz) – $1.68
• Vegetable oil – pantry
• Salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder, chili powder – pantry
🧾 Total Ingredient Cost: $20.04
RECIPE:
🥩 1. Marinate & Cook the Skirt Steak
Marinade (30 mins or overnight):
• 1 tbsp oil
• Juice of 1 lime
• 1 tsp salt
• 1/2 tsp pepper
• 1/2 tsp cumin
• 1/2 tsp garlic powder
• 1/2 tsp chili powder
Cooking:
1. Heat a pan or grill on high with a little oil.
2. Cook steak 3–4 minutes per side.
3. Let rest 5 minutes, then slice thinly against the grain.
⸻
🍚 2. Make Mexican-Style Red Rice (2 cups)
1. In a pot, heat 2 tbsp oil and toast 2 cups rice until lightly golden.
2. Add half the diced onion and bell pepper; sauté 2 mins.
3. Add 4 cups water and 1 packet of Knorr Red Rice Seasoning.
4. Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer until rice is fluffy (about 20 mins).
⸻
🫘 3. Seasoned Pinto Beans with Cilantro & Red Rice Seasoning
1. In a saucepan, heat 1 tbsp oil.
2. Add 1 chopped jalapeño and 1/4 of the diced onion; sauté 2 mins.
3. Stir in the pinto beans with liquid.
4. Mix in 1 packet of Knorr Red Rice Seasoning.
5. Add a handful of chopped cilantro, a pinch of garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
6. Simmer uncovered 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened and flavorful.
⸻
🌶️ 4. Quick Grilled Veggies (Optional Topping)
1. In a skillet with a little oil, sear remaining jalapeños and onion.
2. Cook until soft and lightly charred with a pinch of salt.
⸻
🌮 5. Warm Tortillas in Oil
1. In a skillet over medium heat, add a light coating of vegetable oil.
2. Warm each tortilla for 20–30 seconds per side until pliable and lightly golden.
3. Place in a covered container or wrap in foil to keep warm.
⸻
🥑 6. Assemble Tacos
1. Fill oiled tortillas with sliced steak.
2. Top with grilled onions/jalapeños, cilantro, avocado slices, and a squeeze of lime.
⸻
🍽️ Serve With:
• Fluffy, seasoned red rice
• Smoky, savory pinto beans
• Lime wedges and jalapeños on the side
⸻
Sizzling steak, flavorful beans, crispy-soft tortillas—this is how street tacos are meant to be done! 🌮🔥💯