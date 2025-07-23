KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses latest data on homelessness, San Antonio floods review

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday for a Q&A to discuss various topics, including homelessness in the city and the June 12 floods review.

Jones discussed recent data provided by the nonprofit organization Close to Home that provided new insight into homelessness in Bexar County.

Jones also provided an update on the city’s review into the June 12 floods.

She said the floods resulted in more than $21 million worth of damage yet did not reach the threshold for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

“Through the special session that is underway, we will work with our state delegation to ensure that we are considered for that reimbursement,” Jones said.

Jones also discussed the latest on Project Marvel and the current Texas legislative special session.

