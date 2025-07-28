New community center for physical, behavioral, emotional health opens in Uvalde

Uvalde has opened a $16 million Community Health Development, Inc. Multi-Purpose Community Health Center to enhance physical, behavioral, and emotional health resources following the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting.

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde marked the grand opening of a $16 million Community Health Development, Inc. (CHDI) Multi-Purpose Community Health Center on Monday.

The 16,181-square-foot facility was developed to expand resources supporting physical, behavioral and emotional health for the community in response to the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting.

Recommended Videos

Nineteen students and two teachers died in the tragedy.

The center will provide comprehensive healthcare services, and community support and outreach programs, including:

Seven primary medical care examination rooms

Three dental operatories

Behavioral health services via telehealth

Class A pharmacy with drive-up access

Medical laboratory

20 full-time employees, as well as rotating staff from other CHDI sites

150-person capacity community room

Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid office

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas office space

College/job preparation training space for students

Tranquility garden honoring victims of the Robb Elementary shooting (in progress)

Officials hope the new health center will serve as a resource for Uvalde residents, addressing a broad range of health and wellness needs in one location.

“CHDI is the largest healthcare provider in the Uvalde region, serving 12,000 individuals in the rural area each year,” a flyer states. “Founded in 1983, CHDI is now in the top 10% of health centers nationwide for best overall clinical performance. The new health center allows CHDI to expand on its commitment to bridging social, ethnic, and economic gaps to deliver high-quality healthcare.”

It is located at 115 North Ham Lane in Uvalde.

Read also: