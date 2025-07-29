Child found dead inside vehicle, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says The child was found near the intersection of Avenue E and Boyd Street in Poteet. A child was found in a vehicle. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) POTEET, Texas – The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said a child was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
The child was found on Avenue E in Poteet, Deputy Chief Eric Kaizer told KSAT.
It is unclear at this time how the child died and how old the child is.
This story is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
About the Authors
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.