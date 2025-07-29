Skip to main content
Child found dead inside vehicle, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says

The child was found near the intersection of Avenue E and Boyd Street in Poteet.

A child was found in a vehicle. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

POTEET, Texas – The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said a child was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

The child was found on Avenue E in Poteet, Deputy Chief Eric Kaizer told KSAT.

It is unclear at this time how the child died and how old the child is.

This story is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

