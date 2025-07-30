League City girl raises thousands of dollars for Kerrville Pets Alive! through cookie sales

KERRVILLE, Texas – In the days since the July 4 floods inundated the Kerrville community, volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive! have been working to help reunite more than 350 animals with their owners, all while providing free food and regular shelter operations.

People across the state and country have stepped up to help their efforts, including 11-year-old Kamryn Balfour from League City.

“I’d like to inspire other kids, because when they make little impacts, then it can make a big explosion of impact,” she said.

Balfour is no stranger to the Kerrville area, having gone to and made plenty of friends at the nearby Camp Kickapoo. When she saw the devastation on newscasts and how it was affecting animals in the area, she knew she had to help.

“So I thought maybe I’ll sell my cookies so I can send the funds to Kerrville. And I thought that most of the pets were being overlooked,” Balfour said.

Balfour started a summer business called Kamryn’s Kravings, filling orders of various cookies out of her home kitchen.

When she received more than 1,400 orders, she decided to make sure all of the proceeds would go towards charitable causes in the Hill Country.

Thanks to some help from a family friend, she was able to use a professional kitchen to bake the thousands of cookies, raising around seven thousand dollars for Kerrville Pets Alive! and the Texas A&M veterinary team, treating service and working dogs in the area.

Balfour is set to visit the nonprofit this Friday to give her donation in person, all while providing love and support to the animals currently in the shelter.

Balfour’s mom says the effort has inspired her daughter to become an entrepreneur in the future, with a focus on helping charitable causes.

"I mean, maybe not making cookies because I’m getting cookie fatigue right about now, but maybe something else," Balfour said.