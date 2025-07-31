10 more counties added to federal disaster declaration after Texas floods, Gov. Abbott says

Ten more counties have been added to a federal disaster declaration following flooding across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

In a news release, Abbott said the following counties have been approved and added to President Donald Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration:

Recommended Videos

Edwards

Guadalupe

Kimble

Lampasas

McCulloch

Menard

Real

Reeves

Schleicher

Sutton

Additional counties may be added at a later date.

“This approval will help Texas families and communities rebuild after the catastrophic floods that impacted so many Texans across our state,” Abbott said in the release, in part.

Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch and Menard counties have been approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) individual assistance programs, according to the release.

Six counties — Edwards, Lampasas, Real, Reeves, Schleicher and Sutton — are eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, the release said.

The Texas Workforce Commission is also accepting Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications in the following counties:

Burnet

Kerr

Guadalupe

Kimble

McCulloch

Menard

San Saba

Tom Green

Travis

Williamson

“Texas will continue to work closely with local and federal officials to ensure every affected community has the resources and support they need to heal and rebuild,” Abbott said.

Read also: