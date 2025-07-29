Kendall County Emergency Management Office to address post-flood recovery efforts in Tuesday news conference

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – The Kendall County Emergency Management Office is scheduled to host a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce what’s next after the catastrophic floods on the Fourth of July.

According to a news release, the news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Boerne Municipal Court.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Kendall County officials are expected to discuss the current status of recovery efforts, the launch of a debris management plan, state and federal recovery partners and how residents can help.

The debris management plan outlines a curbside removal schedule, a designated drop-off location, safety protocols and a list of materials eligible for pickup.

Kendall County officials said earlier in July that residents are dealing with large heaps of trees and debris. Commissioners announced that the county was the first in Texas to receive state funding for debris removal on public and private property.

At least 107 people, including nine Kendall County residents, were killed in connection with the floods in the Texas Hill Country, according to officials.

Related coverage on KSAT