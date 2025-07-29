Boerne Police Department warns residents of Fourth of July flood-related scams

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Police Department is warning Hill Country residents about potential scammers related to flood donations.

According to the Kendall County Office and Emergency Management, the bodies of nine people were recovered following the deadly Fourth of July flood.

While the generosity in the wake of this tragedy has been “powerful and inspiring,” Boerne police said scammers use times of crises to take advantage of well-meaning donations.

The department provided several ways to avoid being scammed. Some tips include:

Watching out for random nonprofits claiming to team up with local businesses. Make sure to call the company directly first to confirm the partnership is real.

Verify the nonprofit you are thinking of donating to. Legitimate organizations will not mind answering questions or providing proof.

One red flag is high-pressure donation tactics. According to Charity Watch , this can look like not taking no for an answer and using emotional appeals, such as guilt, to get an immediate donation.

Stick to what you know. There are several well-established nonprofit groups in the area providing support. We have a list of trusted ways to give here

The post said if you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam, contact local law enforcement immediately.

This warning comes after a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting on Monday, where Sheriff Leitha said they have encountered a slight uptick in crime.

Leitha said donations have been stolen, and the first flood-related fraud case was reported in Kerr County.

