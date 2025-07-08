Fraud Alert: Common scams to watch for following a natural disaster

SAN ANTONIO – Following a natural disaster, such as the Hill Country floods, people should be wary of scams in order to protect themselves and recover safely during this challenging time. Here are a few tips to help people avoid scams during recovery:
Fake charities
- Give only to trusted, established charities
- Verify charities through sites like charitynavigator.org or give.org
- Be cautious with personal fundraisers such as GoFundMe unless you know the organizer
- Don’t trust caller ID; scammers can fake official numbers
- Genuine agencies never demand payment or sensitive information over the phone
- Avoid donations via gift cards, cryptocurrency, or personal payment apps like CashApp or Venmo
- Watch for pressure tactics urging quick donations; take time to verify
Fraudulent contractors
- Verify businesses through the Better Business Bureau before hiring
- Request a signed contract that details the work and any down payment
- Avoid paying in full upfront to ensure work is completed
Phony government aid calls
- Be wary of unsolicited calls or emails claiming you qualify for grants or disaster relief.
- Legitimate agencies do not charge fees or ask for Social Security numbers, bank details, or credit card information by phone or email.
- Verify offers by contacting agencies directly using official websites ending in “.gov.”
- Avoid clicking on links or attachments from unknown sources, and report scams to help protect the community
The National Center for Disaster Fraud investigates and prosecutes fraud and supports disaster victims. The Disaster Fraud Hotline can be reached at 866-720-5721.
