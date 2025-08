The National Park Service is waiving entry fees to all its parks on Monday.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2020.

The Department of the Interior calls it the biggest investment in public lands in U.S. history.

The law funded major upgrades and renovations to campgrounds and infrastructure in multiple parks, including Yellowstone and Yosemite.

