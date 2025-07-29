Thousands of tarantulas to crawl out of hiding spots in Texas this fall

Texas residents could see more spiders soon.

This fall, thousands of young adult male tarantulas will crawl out of hiding spots in California, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico — and Texas.

The arachnids, which typically come out from late evening to early dawn, will be in search of a mate.

Anyone who spots a tarantula should leave it alone. Experts say tarantulas are generally tame but can bite and jump up to 2 feet.

Tarantulas play an important part in the ecosystem, acting as insect control, improving the air circulation within soil and helping with water filtration.

Read also: