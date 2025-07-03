Why do mosquitoes choose you? Here are some answers

Story highlights

DON’T SLAP: Expert warns it’ll make you itch more

BLOOD TYPE: Yes, it does play a role in mosquito attraction

WEAR LIGHT COLORS: Mosquitoes are attracted to darker color clothing

SAN ANTONIO – With all this summer rain, mosquitoes aren’t just buzzing, they are thriving. This is nothing new, but if you’re wondering why mosquitoes prefer you over others, here are a few things you might want to know.

Different mosquitoes, different reactions

There are over 75 species of mosquitoes in Texas, and that number is growing. Because each mosquito is different, and every person’s chemistry is different, the bite you see can vary.

“You might notice that some mosquito bites itch like the Dickens for a minute, and then they’re gone the next day, or they itch later, and you’re like, when did I get bit by that mosquito? It’s different species, different proteins that you’re reacting to,” said Molly Keck, integrated pest management program specialist at Texas A&M Agrilife.

With that in mind, one repellent may be more effective on one, while another is more effective on the other. Keck said you’ll want to have different types of repellents on hand.

As much as we want to, don’t slap ‘em

“It’s the worst thing you can do,” said Keck, when asked if you should kill the mosquito while it’s on your skin.

“What you react to is the saliva. So, when you smash them, you’re putting all that saliva into you. The best thing you could do is let them do their thing and fly off. But that’s not the human reaction.“

Who’s most likely to get bitten?

If you heard that blood type plays a role, you’d be right.

“There was a study that was done that found that type-O is more attractive to mosquitoes than other blood types,” said Keck.

Other blood types get bitten plenty; it’s just that mosquitoes may slightly prefer O-blood.

Your gender can also play a role.

“If you compare men and women, women will say that they get more bites than men do,” said Keck. “It’s probably because of lotions, perfumes (and) hair products, that kind of thing.“

Mosquitoes are attracted to the sweet smells, but more so to what our bodies put out.

“Lactic acid, octanol, CO2, those are really what they’re picking up on,” said Keck.

Another downside for females is that pregnancy can also attract more mosquitoes.

“Your body temperature is higher, and you’re putting out more CO2, and so they can find you better,” said Keck of pregnant individuals.

Lastly, the colors that you wear can play a role in your bite potential. Dark colors like red and black tend to draw in mosquitoes, while lighter colors like white and bluish tones aren’t as attractive.

Female mosquitoes to blame?

Did you know that only female mosquitoes bite?

“Female mosquitoes are the only ones that need a blood meal because they need the protein in order to produce the eggs. So, male mosquitoes, I guess you could say, they’re kind of beneficial. They’re after nectar more than anything, and so they may be pollinators.“

So, there’s one redeeming factor of mosquitoes.

What is the City of San Antonio doing?

The city continues to fight the spread of disease through mosquito bites by trapping, testing, and fogging. They call it the “Fight The Bite SA” campaign. Thankfully, we’re told that there are NO cases of West Nile Virus, as of the writing of this article. They continue to encourage San Antonians to drain any standing water around their homes and wear repellent when outdoors.