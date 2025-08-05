Kerr County commissioners to discuss wage adjustments, salary increases for elected county officials

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Commissioners Court is expected to discuss wages for elected county and precinct officials during a meeting on Tuesday morning.

The meeting is expected to start at 9 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Commissioners are expected to discuss:

Fiscal year 2025-2026 Kerr County wage adjustments.

Proposed salary increases for elected county and precinct officials for Kerr County fiscal year 2025-2026

Base salaries for elected officials for fiscal year 2025-2026

The items were previously up for discussion during Monday’s meeting.

However, on Monday, the meeting went into recess due to a change in how the commissioners wished to approach the wage adjustment.

Property tax rates were just one of the topics discussed at the meeting on Monday, which happened to fall one month after the devastating Hill Country floods.

