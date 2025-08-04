Property tax rate calculations top Kerr County Commissioners’ Court agenda 1 month after floods

Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on Friday, July 4, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Commissioners’ Court is set to once again discuss property tax rates at its meeting Monday morning, which coincides with the one-month mark since the deadly Hill Country floods.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Kerr County Courthouse. KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article.

Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves is expected to share the calculations for Kerr County’s “voter-approval tax rate” for the upcoming fiscal year.

The voter-approval tax rate is the maximum a single governing body can raise taxes without receiving voter approval under state law. It is not the actual tax rate charged to residents.

Three weeks ago, the commissioner’s court voted to allow Reeves to calculate the voter-approval tax rate using a special formula permitted when a state or federal disaster is declared.

Following protests, multiple commissioners signaled that they were not prepared to raise taxes for what costs “might” be around the corner associated with recovery efforts.

Kerr County Judge Robe Kelly is also expected to lead a discussion on budgets requested by departments for the upcoming fiscal year.

The agenda states these items are for discussion, and not taking appropriate action.

The county will also discuss and vote on approving salaries and wage adjustments for county leaders and employees.

Commissioner Don Harris signaled he might be looking to take a similar approach to salaries as the county did in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We told our employees that there was no cost-of-living increase because they were getting checks,” Harris previously said. “Maybe their neighbors weren’t getting checks, businesses were closed, stuff like that.”

