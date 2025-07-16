WATCH LIVE: Kerr County residents protest in front of county courthouse due to proposed tax rate hike

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Two days after Kerr County commissioners gathered for the first time since the deadly Fourth of July floods, some residents are expected to make their voices heard outside the county’s courthouse on Wednesday.

A group that describes itself as the Young Americans Action Coalition is planning a 5:15 p.m. protest of the commissioners’ proposal to raise the tax rate hike on Kerr County residents following the flooding, according to the group’s post on Instagram.

“While our families are grieving and trying to recover from the recent flood, our local government is proposing a MAXIMUM property tax increase for residents, including FLOOD VICTIMS,” the group said in its post, in part.

Kerr County is among several Texas counties that have received a disaster declaration following the July 4 floods. Due to the disaster declaration, county officials have the authority to set certain new tax rates, according to the Texas Property Tax Code.

During Monday’s Kerr County Commissioners meeting, all five commissioners voted in favor of calculating a higher tax rate.

