Community Foundation to outline long-term recovery after Hill Country floods

Damage from Hill Country floods near Rio Vista Road in Hunt, Texas, on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country will outline its long-term recovery strategy one month after catastrophic flooding devastated the area.

The foundation will hold a virtual press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The press conference will include:

An introduction to the Kerr County Flood Relief Initiative and its strategic funding priorities

A summary of grants already awarded to local nonprofits supporting flood survivors

An invitation to local residents to complete a need assessment and for service providers to complete a resource assessment

An update on fundraising efforts and the foundation’s next steps for long-term recovery

The release stated the Kerr County Flood Relief Initiative “will guide future investments in the community” and “ensure resources are directed with transparency, efficiency and local input.”

