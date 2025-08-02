Center Point Volunteer Fire Department lost nearly all its equipment. It didn’t stop searching.

CENTER POINT, Texas – The Center Point Volunteer Fire Department lost nearly all its equipment in the July 4 floods.

Despite this, the department has still prioritized search, rescue and recovery efforts.

“On July the 4th, we were able to evacuate 375 residents to safety,” fire Chief Charles Holt said to legislators Thursday.

“Even though we had seven feet of water come through our station I mean we’re just we’re very resourceful, we haven’t stopped since,” Holt said.

On the night of July 3, Boerne resident Mike Gavit said he was watching KSAT when he realized how bad the weather was getting in the hill country.

Gavit is the vice president of an all-terrain vehicle company. He offered his company’s flagship product, the "SHERP,“ to the Center Point volunteer fire department.

Volunteer firefighter Travis Cranford said he knows the Center Point stretch of Guadalupe River like the back of his hand, and has been helping Gavit as he drives up and down the Guadalupe River.

Cranford said he has made five recoveries since the floods began.

“Every inch of this has been looked at, dog-nosed,” Gavit said, “I mean as much as we could do.”