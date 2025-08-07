Bexar County seeking feedback on budget priorities in 4 upcoming town halls

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As the Bexar County Commissioners’ Court prepares to adopt the 2025-26 budget, county leadership will host four town halls for the public to provide feedback.
The town halls, each at 6 p.m., will be held over the next three weeks and each feature a representative from a different precinct.
- Thursday, Aug. 7 at Harlandale Civic Center, 115 W. Southcross Blvd.
- A representative from Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores’ office will be present
- Tuesday, Aug. 12 at San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Historic Old Highway 90
- Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez will be present
- Thursday, Aug. 14 at Our Lady of the Lake Guadalupe Catholic Church, 13715 Riggs Road
- Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody will be present
- Thursday, Aug. 21 at Holy Redeemer Hall, 231 Vargas Alley
- Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert will be present
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, county budget staff and other county officials will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions.
More information on the budget process can be found on the county’s website.