Book returned to San Antonio Public Library nearly 82 years after its due date

SAN ANTONIO – A book has made its long-awaited return to the San Antonio Public Library nearly 82 years after it was due, according to a library news release.

The book, “Your Child, His Family, and Friends,” written by Frances Bruce Strain, was checked out in July 1943 and was due 28 days later.

“Your Child, His Family, and Friends,” written by Frances Bruce Strain. (Copyright 2025 by San Antonio Public Library - All rights reserved.)

The release said that the book was returned to the library in June 2025 from Oregon, accompanied by a letter explaining how it was found.

In the letter, the person who penned the letter wrote that they found the book while sorting through their late father’s belongings.

“When I noticed it was from the San Antonio Public Library, I decided to send it back to you,” according to the letter.

The writer of the letter said their grandmother checked out the book before she was transferred to work at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City when their father was 11 years old.

“She must have taken the book with her, and some 82 years later, it ended up in my possession,” the writer of the letter wrote.

The writer expressed appreciation for the library’s services and joked about the late return.

“I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore,” they wrote.

The San Antonio Public Library eliminated fines for overdue books in 2021 “to break down financial barriers to accessing library services and resources.”

“Your Child, His Family, and Friends” is on display in the lobby of Central Library throughout the month of August.

According to the library, it will eventually be donated to the Friends of San Antonio Public Library and sold in the used bookstore located in the basement of Central Library.

