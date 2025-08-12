Carver Branch Library temporarily relocates services to Denver Heights Community Center

Rendering for the $12.8 million renovation of the Carver Branch Library.

SAN ANTONIO – Just after marking the 95th anniversary of its opening, the Carver Branch Library is temporarily closing its doors to undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation.

The Carver Branch celebrated its 95th anniversary on Aug. 2 with free, family-friendly activities. Following the celebration, the library closed temporarily in preparation for renovations that started on Monday

Staff moved inventory and services to the Denver Heights Community Center on Porter Street for the library’s temporary closure

According to a San Antonio Public Library news release, library services will be located inside the community center for approximately the next 20 months.

Public access to Wi-Fi and computers is expected to be available soon at the Denver Heights Community Center.

The Denver Heights Community Center will have the same hours as the Carver Branch Library location: Monday and Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Carver Branch Library is undergoing a $12.8 million renovation to transform it into a state-of-the-art library facility that blends history and community connection with technology.

So far, a completion date for the renovations has not been revealed.

