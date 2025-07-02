Renderings revealed for Carver Branch Library’s $12.8 million renovation

Rendering for the $12.8 million renovation of the Carver Branch Library.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library has revealed renderings for the $12.8 million renovation of the Carver Branch Library.

The expansion will include a new community meeting space, the African American Resource Center and SAPL’s first ‘tween space’ for children ages nine to 12, according to a city news release.

“In the coming months, we will begin the process of renovating this beloved Eastside asset into a state-of-the-art library that blends history and community connection with technology and thoughtful architectural design,” said library director Sukrit Goswami.

On Aug. 11, the library will close for the renovation. There is no set completion date or timeline released for the completed project.

The following SAPL locations will offer full service to nearby residents in the meantime:

The voter-approved City of San Antonio Bond in 2022 allocated $12.5 million for the building renovations and $300,000 for public art.

The schematic design for the renovation was approved by SAPL’s board of trustees in January, following community feedback sessions and surveys.

KSAT has reached out to the SAPL for information on when the renovation is expected to be completed.

Take a look at SAPL’s renderings for the library:

Carver Branch Library renovation rendering (SAPL)

