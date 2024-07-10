History behind one of the oldest libraries in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The San Pedro Branch Library was built in 1929 and opened in 1930.

“It was designed by a very, famous architect firm of the time, the Atlee, father and son, Robert and and Atlee heirs. They were responsible for many prominent houses in the Monte Vista neighborhood,” Karen Braeuler, the Childrens Services Librarian at the San Pedro Branch Library, said.

It is the oldest library that was built as a branch in San Antonio. There were other branches before this, but they were rented-out spaces in an ice house and various places.

There was always a central library, but this was the first built as a branch.

“It’s small, but it’s just a beautiful, piece of architecture, and I do love the history,” Braeuler said. “Some of the rooms were actually screened in porch because they had, you know, the breeze blowing through. There was no air conditioning, but there was big windows. It’s a real gem of San Antonio history.”

