Here are some places to find free books in far south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – In a world of technology, books are sometimes set aside. That’s a slippery slope, seeing as how simply having physical books in a home can alter a child’s future.

A National Assessment of Educational Progress study showed that kids who have print reading materials do better academically and have better literacy outcomes. That’s why South Side community members are upset to see a Department of Education map, showing the annual circulation of children’s library materials.

The school districts in dark purple had zero, which included the big districts south of Interstate 410, like East Central ISD, Southside ISD, Southwest ISD, and Somerset ISD.

Some smaller districts like La Vernia ISD, Poth ISD, and Lackland ISD also appeared in dark purple.

KSAT checked with all of those large districts, which confirmed that none of those school districts have public library services or summer reading systems this year.

Resources are too trapped, “Because of the rural areas and, of course, all the highways that run through the rural parts of the South Side of San Antonio, there’s not much for literacy out here,” said April Monterrosa, the publisher of Live From The Southside Magazine.

The magazine and its digital counterpart are dedicated to showcasing the South Side culture and identifying community needs.

Monterrosa knows one of those needs is books. Right inside I-410, there are two great libraries.

Bibliotech South specializes in digital books but offers 48 computers, specialized software, printing, faxing, and scanning services, two study rooms, a children’s room, and a community room with programming.

The Cortez library is also filled with physical books of all kinds and offers digital services and programming.

However, once you head south of I-410, the only official library is the small Elmendorf Community Library, run entirely by volunteers.

The only other access to books is at little libraries scattered around the community.

Little libraries are small mailboxes filled with books. The idea is a take one and leave one, but anyone is welcome to just grab one and take it home without leaving a book.

There are about six little libraries around the area south of I-410, plus seven outside Somerset ISD campuses.

Those locations include

Red Velvet Cafe and Bakery: 2275 Old Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78264

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant: 23425 US-281, San Antonio, TX 78264

Everybody Loves Raymond: 18600 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221

J & S Smokehouse: 3710 Waterwood Pass Dr, Elmendorf, TX 78112

Gracie’s Tacos and Snacks: 19392 Highway 281 South / 1408 Janet Gale St, San Antonio, TX 78221

House of Jesus Ministry: 22835 Hickory Shadow, San Antonio, TX

Community members think those tiny resources are the answer. “I don’t have the capital to build a library, unfortunately. So yes, right now, we do our boots-on-the-ground stuff and try to pop these up at our local businesses,” Monterrosa said.

KSAT checked with the San Antonio Public Library system, and communications director Scott Williams said they build libraries based on population and need.

For example, the new Shaefer Branch Library was built on the Southeast Side below I-410 because of population increases in areas like China Grove.

Williams said the idea of a far-south library has been discussed before, but they have no active plans to build a full library south of I-410 right now.

While the San Antonio Public Library system does have a massive free online catalog available to anyone, on the far South Side, many people don’t have good internet access. That’s why Monterrosa is hoping neighbors will step up. “You see garage sales out here, and you’ll see a pile of books. Instead of trying to sell them, come and pop them in these little libraries,” she said. She also wants the public to know the little libraries exist, hoping they’ll take some books home and help shape their kids’ futures.

Anyone interested in setting up a little library or helping inspire literacy in the South Side community can contact Monterossa at (210) 896-4445 or livefromthesouthside@gmail.com.