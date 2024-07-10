Project aims to inspire readers and broaden access to books

SAN ANTONIO – A local project is impacting families who live in growing communities around Bexar County and don’t have access to public libraries.

Girl Scout Troop 300 placed free little libraries around Bexar County in 2018, including one on 22220 Mathis Road.

“I didn’t know the Girl Scouts had put that there. I just all of a sudden saw it there and was like wow that’s kind of neat,” said Janie Gutierrez Zavala, a Bexar County resident.

As this community expands, more families with children are moving to the area and the library is ensuring everyone has access to books to read.

This project is part of the Little Free Library, a nonprofit organization based in Minnesota with a mission to inspire readers and expand book access for everyone.

The idea behind this little free library is you take a book and then leave a book so someone else can read it.

The organization created a map where people locate the nearest library in their area.

Gutierrez values the importance of reading and said this project can make a difference.

“People are falling behind on reading and I think it’s really important to get a head start, even during the summertime. Pick up a book, keep on reading,” Gutierrez said.

More than 400 million books have been shared through registered Little Free Libraries.