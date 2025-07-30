Carver Branch Library to celebrate 95 years ahead of closure for $12.8 million renovation

SAN ANTONIO – The Carver Branch Library will host a celebration for its 95th year this weekend, days ahead of a planned closure to undergo a $12.8 million renovation.
The San Antonio Public Library is hosting the celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
Free, family-friendly activities will be available to the public following a speaker to open the festivities.
Following the event, the library will close before its renovations begin on Aug. 11, a city news release said.
The $12.5 million in renovations, approved as part of a 2022 City of San Antonio bond election, will include $300,000 for public art displays.
Library services will be available at the Denver Heights Community Center during the closure, which is expected to take approximately 20 months, according to a San Antonio Public Library spokesperson.
Full library services will be available at the following locations:
- McCreless Branch Library
- The Tobin Library at Oakwell
- Central Library
- Schaefer Branch Library
The Carver Branch was the first library to open on the East Side, the release said. It was established as a small wooden building at Fort Sam Houston during World War I.
Later, the library moved and occupied a room at the Carver Cultural Center before opening in its current location off Commerce Street in 1973, the spokesperson said.
