Carver Branch Library to celebrate 95 years ahead of closure for $12.8 million renovation

Rendering for the $12.8 million renovation of the Carver Branch Library.

SAN ANTONIO – The Carver Branch Library will host a celebration for its 95th year this weekend, days ahead of a planned closure to undergo a $12.8 million renovation.

The San Antonio Public Library is hosting the celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

Free, family-friendly activities will be available to the public following a speaker to open the festivities.

Following the event, the library will close before its renovations begin on Aug. 11, a city news release said.

The $12.5 million in renovations, approved as part of a 2022 City of San Antonio bond election, will include $300,000 for public art displays.

Carver Branch Library renovation rendering (SAPL)

Library services will be available at the Denver Heights Community Center during the closure, which is expected to take approximately 20 months, according to a San Antonio Public Library spokesperson.

Full library services will be available at the following locations:

McCreless Branch Library

The Tobin Library at Oakwell

Central Library

Schaefer Branch Library

The Carver Branch was the first library to open on the East Side, the release said. It was established as a small wooden building at Fort Sam Houston during World War I.

Later, the library moved and occupied a room at the Carver Cultural Center before opening in its current location off Commerce Street in 1973, the spokesperson said.

