Gov. Abbott, USDA Secretary to discuss threat, prevention of New World screwworm

A ranch worker drives cattle to a corral for inspection for New World screwworm at a ranch in Cintalapa, Chiapas, Mexico, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, amid an infestation that led the U.S. to suspend cattle imports over fears the pest could reach the border. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)

AUSTIN, Texas – State and federal leaders are expected to discuss plans to fight the New World screwworm during a Friday press conference in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will hold the event at 11:30 a.m. at the Texas Capitol, according to a news release.

The screwworm, or Cochliomyia hominivorax, is a parasitic fly whose larvae burrow into the flesh of living animals, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, causing severe and often fatal injuries.

The parasite can infest livestock, pets, wildlife, sometimes birds and in rare cases, people.

The U.S. closed its southern border to livestock imports this summer after the screwworm advanced farther north in Mexico, according to the Associated Press.

American officials worry that if the fly reaches Texas, its flesh-eating maggots could cause large economic losses, something that happened decades ago.

The Texas Tribune previously reported that the parasite was eradicated from the U.S. in the 1960s but began moving north in 2022, which has now spread to Mexico.

