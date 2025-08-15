RECALL ROUNDUP: Drinkmate bottles, Werner ladders, Synergy Housewares tea kettles being pulled for safety

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular brands are recalling certain products due to serious safety concerns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), some Empower Brand hairdryers, Drinkmate bottles, Synergy Housewares tea kettles, and Werner ladders are being pulled because they could pose safety hazards.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Drinkmate Carbonation Bottles

Around 106,200 one-liter carbonation bottles from Drinkmate are being recalled because they can explode when used, posing a serious laceration and impact hazard.

As of this writing, the company has received eight reports of the bottle exploding, with four resulting in lacerations, impact injuries and hearing damage.

These were sold online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, iDrinkproducts.com and HomeDepot.com from April 2023 to Oct. 2024, the CPSC said.

If you have one, you should stop using it and ask for a free replacement, shipping included, by filling out Drinkmate’s online form.

You can find the recall information here.

Synergy Housewares Tea Kettles

Synergy Housewares is recalling around 40,000 of its Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel Petite tea kettles because the infuser basket lid is loose and can fall off while in use, posing a burn risk.

The company has received at least 10 reports involving the lid coming loose. The CPSC said five of those incidents have resulted in burn or scalding injuries.

These were sold on the HSN TV network and its website.

If you have one, the CPSC said you should stop using the kettle and contact the company for a free new lid.

You can find the recall information here.

Werner Multi-Purpose Ladders

Werner is recalling around 122,250 of its Multi-Max Pro multi-purpose ladders because the locking mechanism can jam and not fully lock in place, posing a fall hazard.

The company has gotten 18 fall reports, with 14 of those resulting in bruising, head injuries, lacerations and fractures to the wrist.

The CPSC said these were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online from Nov. 2021 to Feb. 2024.

If you have one, stop using it and go to the company’s website for instructions on how to dispose of the ladder and receive a full refund.

You can find the recall information here.

Empower Brands Remington Hairdryers

Around 56,300 of Empower Brands’ Remington hairdryers are being recalled because they lack an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution risk if they fall into water while plugged in.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported

These were sold at Walmart Marketplace, Target Plus and Amazon.com from March 2024 to June 2025.

The CPSC said if you have a hair dryer, you should unplug it and follow the instructions on the company’s website for a refund and disposal.

You can find the recall information here.